New strain of dog flu virus could threaten your dog

A new strain of dog flu is on the rise and could be a threat to your beloved pooch, and many people don't even know about it.

An outbreak was first reported in Deland, Florida and in the Chicago area.

So far, there are seven confirmed cases in the sunshine state, and now our partners at WBIR report 2 cases have been confirmed in Knoxville, confirmed by University of Tennessee veterinarians.

Symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, frequent coughing, fever and little to no appetite.

The H3N2 virus dates as far back as 2006 in China. The influenza was first reported in dogs in Korea in 2007. After emerging in the US in Chicago in 2015, cases have been confirmed in Florida and Georgia.

Veterinarians are working to determine if the strain in East Tennessee is the same that's infected other dogs in the Southeast.

The virus is highly contagious to animals, affecting anything within 20 feet.

Infected dogs show symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge and fever.

Death from H3N2 is rare. The virus most easily infects puppies, elderly dogs and dogs with other diseases. Vaccines against H3N2 and H3N8 Influenza are available, and disinfectants can usually kill the virus.

The good news is there is a set of two vaccines available to protect your dog available at veterinary clinics.

