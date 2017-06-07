10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ISLAMIC STATE GROUP CLAIMS ATTACKS ON TEHRAN PARLIAMENT, SHRINE

The extremists say they attacked Iran's parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, killing two security guards and wounding more than 30 people - a first claim of its kind in Iran by IS.

2. WHAT SENATE PANEL IS EXPECTED TO DO

Trump's national security team will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling and whether the U.S. president has tried to influence ongoing investigations.

3. WHO IS ALLEGED RUSSIAN HACKS LEAKER

Reality Leigh Winner shared sometimes scathing opinions on Trump and his policies for the whole world to see online.

4. UAE RULING FAMILY MEMBER: QATAR QUESTIONING LEADERS

The outspoken Emirati raises the prospect of Qatar's leadership changing amid a growing diplomatic crisis between it and other Arab nations attempting to isolate the energy-rich travel hub.

5. POWER STRUGGLE SEEN WITHIN ISLAMIC STATE GROUP IN AFGHANISTAN

A letter drafted by a senior militant and obtained by AP pits notoriously fierce Uzbek fighters against Pakistanis seen as too close to Islamabad's intelligence service.

6. WHERE TRUMP WILL BE

The Republican president discusses his plans for a $1 trillion overhaul of the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and waterways during a speech in Cincinnati.

7. COSBY ACCUSER: SHOT DOWN COMEDIAN'S ADVANCES TWICE

Andrea Constand testifies that she then found herself paralyzed and unable to fight him off the night she took pills that he convinced her were safe herbal supplements.

8. AFTER PULSE ATTACK, GAY LATINOS SEEK STRENGTH

They've formed support groups and community organizations in Orlando, sought seats at the tables of power and created a foundation to champion gays and Latinos.

9. UBER MOVES TO REPAIR TAINTED IMAGE

The world's leading ride-hailing company fires 20 employees for a host of harassment problems and taps an Apple marketing executive to rescue its brand.

10. KLUSZEWSKI. ROBINSON. BENCH. PEREZ. JUNIOR. ... GENNETT.

Smallish Cincinnati infielder Scooter Gennett puts on the greatest home run show in Reds history, belting four home runs.

