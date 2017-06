Look for mostly sunny skies today with less mugginess and highs in the lower 80s. A few more clouds will stick around across far eastern portions of the viewing area in the Blue Ridge. Skies become partly cloudy tonight with lows around 60°.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with high in the upper 70s. Isolated showers could pop up mainly east of Hamilton County, especially in the high terrain areas. Skies clear Thursday night with lows in the upper 50s.

Mostly sunny skies return Friday with highs back to the mid-80s. The first night of Riverbend (Friday) will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s.

Isolated pop-up showers are possible this weekend, but no washouts. However, it'll feel more muggy with highs in the upper 80s, lows in the 60s.

- Nick Austin

