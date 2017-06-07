UPDATE: Canyon Ridge Resort to have Hilton Hotel

UPDATE: The Canyon Ridge Resort on Lookout Mountain will have a Hilton Hotel.

Officials hope the 200 room hotel will be open in the next two years.

It is part of a golf resort in the middle of protected wilderness.

The County Commissioner expects more than 200 jobs to be created.

PREVIOUS STORY: ROCK SPRING, Ga. -- The developer behind a $106 million luxury hotel and conference center on Lookout Mountain said he needs a property tax break to pay for key parts of the construction.

