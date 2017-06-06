LEVI'S CALL issued for Calhoun, GA. teen in "extreme danger"

Photo courtesy of the Gordon Co. Sheriff's Office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a Levi's Call (or AMBER Alert) on behalf of the Gordon County Sheriff's Office for 14-year-old Skylee Miranda Aline Morgan.

Morgan is described as a white female, who's 5"5' tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. She has blue eyes and long brown hair in a pony tail.

The GBI says she was last seen at Baymont Inn on I-75 northbound in Calhoun.

She's believed to be with 21-year-old Emily Paige Sherer who's described as a white female that is 5"4' tall, with blue eyes.

Sherer is driving a 2017 Blue Subaru Impreza, with Arizona tag number CAS-2410.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call 911 immediately or the Gordon County Sheriff's Office at 770-547-4392.