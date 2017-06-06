Domestic assault case against Tennessee WR Josh Smith dismissed

NBC SPORTS - Sometimes it takes a while for court cases to work their way through the system and in other cases it doesn’t. Count Tennessee wideout Josh Smith in the latter camp apparently.

Not too long after Smith’s former roommate and the victim of the alleged assault asked prosecutors to dismiss the case, they did just that on Tuesday afternoon. Knoxville radio host and veteran UT reporter Jimmy Hyams tweeted that the case has indeed been dismissed, with Smith paying court costs as well as being required to complete 40 hours of community service as part of the deal.

Smith was charged with domestic assault back in May after what amounted to him beating up and breaking several bones and teeth of his roommate, Kennedy Foster. The case cost him the opportunity to play in spring football for the Vols as it worked its way through the legal system but it appears the dismissal will lead to his eventual return to the team.

The receiver caught 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in 2016 but is expected to play a larger role for Tennessee’s passing game during the upcoming season.