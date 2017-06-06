Man killed in crash on Highway 41 in Marion Co. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man killed in crash on Highway 41 in Marion Co.

By Emily Kulick, Producer
MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A Chattanooga man was killed during a crash in Marion County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash happened yesterday on Highway 41 near the intersection of McBrien Lane. They say 55-year-old, Kevin Rentzell was driving a dumptruck when he left the roadway and hit a tree. 

Rentzell was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. 

