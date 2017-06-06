CPD officers searching for SunTrust bank robbery suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CPD officers searching for SunTrust bank robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect

Chattanooga Police are searching for a robbery suspect that robbed a bank.  

Officers say the suspect was last seen in a silver Nissan with black wheels on Shallowford Rd driving towards Highway 153

If you see this man call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.                              

