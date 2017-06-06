CPD officers searching for SunTrust bank robbery suspect

Officers say the suspect was last seen in a silver Nissan with black wheels on Shallowford Rd driving towards Highway 153 If you see this man call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.More
Officers say the suspect was last seen in a silver Nissan with black wheels on Shallowford Rd driving towards Highway 153 If you see this man call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.More
Tuesday investigators spent hours recreating a deadly workplace shooting, trying to figure out why a man went on a shooting rampage, before turning the gun on himself, Monday.More
Tuesday investigators spent hours recreating a deadly workplace shooting, trying to figure out why a man went on a shooting rampage, before turning the gun on himself, Monday.More