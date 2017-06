Southwest Airlines announced their 72-hour twice-a-year fare sale, on Sunday.

There are plenty of one-way flights that are under $100.

Among the deals on flights leaving Atlanta include trips to Austin (starting at $99); Boston (starting at $58); Denver (starting at $79); New Orleans (staring at $79), Orlando, Fla. (starting at $79); Tampa, Fla. (starting at $79). Nashville has similar prices as well. Charlotte (starting at $49); Chicago (starting at $79); Houston (starting at $99); Philadelphia (starting at $79).

According to Southwest Airlines' website, these were the flights offered as of 2:40 p.m. June 6:

ATLANTA

NASHVILLE