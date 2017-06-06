Dalton PD searching for missing woman

The Dalton Police Department is asking for help from the public locating 34-year old Stacy Griggs Leadingham (formerly Stacy Griggs). Leadingham is a former Dalton resident who now resides in West Virginia, but was visiting Dalton around Memorial Day and has been reported missing by friends in town.

Leadingham was staying at the Motel 6 at 2200 Chattanooga Road on May 28th and clerks there reported that she checked out on May 29th. She was reportedly last seen by her friends here on May 29th. Leadingham is a 34 year old white female standing 5’4” tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair, but has also had brown hair in the past. A picture of Ms. Leadingham is included with this release.

Anyone who has information on Ms. Leadingham’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Detective Matthew Lowery at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 133.