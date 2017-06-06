Ringgold PD officer hurt while working crash on I-75

A Ringgold Police officer is recovering after being hurt in a traffic accident while working multiple other accidents.

Ringgold PD says the accident happened on Monday near the 348 mile marker on I-75. Officers were in the process of clearing the scene when a motorist, not obeying the "Move Over Law" hit two Ringgold police units, who were requested to respond to and assist other units on scene.

Officers say they were using their blue lights at the time of the crash. One of the officers was able to escape the crash unharmed. A second officer, who was in his vehicle, had to be extradited from the vehicle. The officer sustained several broken bones that may require surgery.

Ringgold PD says the officer is in good spirits and is expected to make a full recovery.