Herrera stays hot, Phillies hammer Colon, Braves 11-4 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Herrera stays hot, Phillies hammer Colon, Braves 11-4

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
SPORTS - Atlanta Braves SPORTS - Atlanta Braves

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Odubel Herrera continued his power surge with a two-run homer and two doubles, Tommy Joseph homered and drove in three runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

Herrera became the first Philadelphia player to hit two doubles in three straight games, according to Phillies records dating back to 1913. He had three extra-base hits for the second straight game, with a homer in each one.

Aaron Altherr added a two-run shot off Eric O'Flaherty in the eighth.

Braves 44-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon endured another rocky start, allowing eight runs.

Nick Pivetta (1-2) permitted three runs in five innings for his first major league win.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.