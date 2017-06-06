UPDATE: Public access disputed during superintendent interviews

The second of five superintendent finalists is visiting Hamilton County today and the visit is open to reporters after confusion over media access to the first candidate interview process.

On Monday, Dr. Wayne Johnson visited schools, met with elected officials and participated in a public meeting as part of his in-person interview for the schools superintendent position.

Officials with the school system attempted to limit access to those meetings and repeatedly denied entry to portions of the interview process until the attorney for the school board and a state representative spoke up.

The Executive Assistant to the Hamilton County School Board, Sherrie Ford, sent out an agenda for Monday’s visit, including a “site visit itinerary."

When Channel 3 attempted to coordinate coverage of those events, the school system’s spokesperson, Amy Katcher, told Channel 3 the meetings were closed to reporters and the public, despite there being two or more Hamilton County School Board members in attendance. Katcher referred to guidance from Ford on which portions would be open to the media.

"Sherrie informed me that only the 4:30-5:30 pm meet and greet and the 6-7:30 pm interviews are open to the media," wrote Katcher in an email to Channel 3.

That exclusion contradicts Tennessee’s Open Meetings Law, or Sunshine Law. That law ensures when two or more members of a body, like a school board, are together the public has the right to know what they discuss.

School Board Chairman, Dr. Steve Highlander and School Board Attorney Scott Bennett agreed that the media should have access to the day’s events and Channel 3 was granted access to meetings between Johnson, elected officials and stakeholders. But when Channel 3 arrived to those meetings the Executive Assistant to the Board, Sherrie Ford, restricted access, moving the group meeting inside the boardroom across the room to make it more difficult to hear what was being said. Channel 3 was rolling as she suggested to the group, “Y'all want to move your seats up here a little bit,” motioning to the front of the room. Ford then told Channel 3 microphones were not allowed in the meeting, but could not site what law she was using to make that determination.

State Representative Mike Carter was a part of that meeting and spoke up in defense of reporters in attendance, saying the meeting needed to be open.

Then following Johnson’s meet and greet with the public, Channel 3 was once again denied access to the candidate. Johnson agreed to be interviewed by Channel 3 and other media outlets. As that interview began, Sherrie Ford intervened, leading Johnson away from reporters and telling him, “you don’t have to talk to them."

Johnson told Channel 3 he’d be happy to speak with the media about the process if he is hired.

Channel 3 is there as Hamilton County officials welcome Stuart Greenberg, the second finalist to visit Chattanooga. Look for coverage of that visit online and on-air beginning at noon today.

