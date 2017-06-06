2nd Annual Chattanooga Heroes Run/Walk set for July 15 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

2nd Annual Chattanooga Heroes Run/Walk set for July 15

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

This year's Chattanooga Heroes Run/Walk is now set for Saturday, July 15. The event is to remember and honor each of the Fallen Five killed in the July 16, 2015 attacks.

This year, there will be a new course. The 5-mile loop course will begin at the Naval Operations Support Center and the Marine Corps Reserve Center and end at the Hubert Fry Center at the Tennessee Riverpark. You can park at the Riverpark.

You are asked to wear red, white and blue.  

DEADLINE TO REGISTER JULY 9 | HEROES RUN WEBSITE 

The race will take place at 8 a.m. The 1-mile kids run will start at 10 a.m.

The families of the Fallen Five have chosen to use the proceeds from this event to help fund the construction of a permanent memorial space at the Riverpark. 

