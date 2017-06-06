Not as much rain Tuesday

The best chance for scattered showers Tuesday will be near and south of Chattanooga mainly this morning. An isolated shower could return this afternoon along with a few peeks of sun and highs in the lower 80s. Skies clear tonight with cooler lows around 60°

Wednesday looks pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Lows fall into the upper 50s Wednesday night.

Isolated storms could pop up Thursday, especially east of the city, with highs around 80°. Then rain chances all but disappear Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower to mid-80s, lows in the upper 50s.

On Sunday highs will approach the upper 80s with more mugginess and spotty storms developing.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . - Nick Austin

TUESDAY