Large chicken coop fire in Jackson Co, Alabama

Rick Davis, owner of Rick Davis Gold and Diamond, tells Channel 3 that his son, Kevin Kyle Lawson, died in the shooting that happened just after 8 am at Fiamma Inc. in Orange County.More
Rick Davis, owner of Rick Davis Gold and Diamond, tells Channel 3 that his son, Kevin Kyle Lawson, died in the shooting that happened just after 8 am at Fiamma Inc. in Orange County.More
Channel 3's Cindy Sexton was asked to Make-A-Wish and she chose a young man and his family to be the recipients of that wish. Now, your help is needed to make this wish come true!More
Channel 3's Cindy Sexton was asked to Make-A-Wish and she chose a young man and his family to be the recipients of that wish. Now, your help is needed to make this wish come true!More