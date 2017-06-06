Large chicken coop fire in Jackson Co, Alabama - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Large chicken coop fire in Jackson Co, Alabama

By Sami Kincaid, Producer
Firefighters are currently battling a large fire in Jackson County, Alabama.

Officials on scene tell us it happened around 1:30 AM CST.

We are told no one is injured.

The building, which is about the size of a football field, was an old chicken coop that housed hay and pallets. It also had large machines inside that caused explosions.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you the very latest details as they become available.

