Large chicken coop fire in Jackson Co, Alabama

Firefighters are currently battling a large fire in Jackson County, Alabama.

Officials on scene tell us it happened around 1:30 AM CST.

We are told no one is injured.

The building, which is about the size of a football field, was an old chicken coop that housed hay and pallets. It also had large machines inside that caused explosions.

