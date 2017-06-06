UPDATE: Fire destroys old chicken coop in Jackson Co, AL

UPDATE: An old chicken coop in Jackson County, Alabama burned to the ground overnight on Tuesday.

It happened on County Road 393, just after midnight central time.

A family member who works at the business lives in the area and heard loud explosions. When he arrived he said the building was up in flames.

The Daniel Rodriguez and his family woke up to devastating images at their business in Bryant, Alabama. The family owns LDR Hauling’s, they make pallets and cardboard bales.

"There were flames everywhere and when I got here my uncle was outside just standing there,” Rodriguez said.

The building held equipment and pallets. They also had large machines inside; investigators believe that's what caused the explosions.

Firefighters said the recent rain the area saw helped keep the fire from spreading.

“The roof tin was actually why the fire was difficult to put out,” Rodriguez explained.



Without a direct water source, responders had to haul it in. They eventually decided to let the fire under the metal roof burn out on its own.

Investigators still aren't sure what caused the fire. No one was hurt. The family estimates they lost about a half a million dollars.

While, this family waits for answers they're coming together to clean up the mess.

"We are just going to try and see what we can recover from the burning pile and we will go from there,” Rodriguez said.

The family tells Channel 3 that they have two buildings on the property - the other was not damaged.

PREVIOUS STORY: Firefighters are currently battling a large fire in Jackson County, Alabama on county road 393. It is in a rural area near Hogjaw Ridge.

Officials on scene tell us it happened around 1:30 AM CST.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The building, which is about the size of a football field, was an old chicken coop that housed hay and pallets. It also had large machines inside that caused explosions. The building was a total loss. The company that owned it is LDR Haulings. They make pallets and cardboard bales.

A metal roof caved in which made it difficult for firefighters to battle the flames and why they decided to let it burn itself out.

We're getting a closer look at the damage from this large building fire in Jackson Co, AL. Total loss, thankfully no one hurt.

A family nearby said they could hear loud explosions from their home nearby.

