VOTE HERE: How you can help a local family "Make-A-Wish"

EPB Fiber Optics is starting a new fundraiser for worthy causes. This year's "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" is helping Make-A-Wish of East Tennessee.

Channel 3 is excited to be a part of helping Make-A-Wish, which grants the wishes of children facing life threatening illness.

Channel 3's Cindy Sexton was asked to Make-A-Wish and she chose a young man and his family to be the recipients of that wish.

Joey Cope is a youth pastor in Tunnel Hill, Georgia, but, we met him about 30 years ago, when he was fighting leukemia. He was diagnosed at the age of 18 months.

He is a survivor and more than that he has dedicated his life to others. He and his wife Jana are new adoptive parents of sisters ages 4 and 15 months. And, they are fostering a baby.

He says they could use some relief.

Joey and his family were the first recipients of a Make-A-Wish when he was really young.

"I got to go to Disney when I was three I guess," Joey says. "That's the only time I've ever been and I hardly remember it because I was so young."

"And so I thought that would be awesome," Joey continued. "This little girl loves everything Disney, Elsa and Minnie Mouse. That would be huge to do something that big."

"I think right now where our family is at after just adopting the girls, we're just kind of wanting to have that time to celebrate our new family," says Joey's wife, Jana.

Here's how you can help: please vote for Joey, Jana, Mikalin and London by clicking here.