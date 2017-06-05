Bradley Co. residents having trouble calling 911, repairs being made

Some Bradley County residents have had trouble calling 911 for several days.

Joe Wilson, director of Bradley County EMA, says the issue was caused by a malfunctioning phone line, which led to callers not being able to hear the dispatcher or the dispatcher unable to understand the caller.

Wilson says repair crews traced the problem to the line Monday afternoon and disabled the line until a technician is able to fix it.

The 911 center has eight phone lines, including the disabled line. Wilson says the communications center hasn't had any problems with calls since the affected line was disabled.

Wilson says he should have a timeline for when the line should be fixed after a technician looks at it on Monday evening and determines what needs to be done.

In the event you have any trouble getting through to Bradley County's 911 center, you can call the non-emergency number at 423-728-7311 and select option 7. Wilson says this line is always open and encourages anyone who needs help with a situation that is not an emergency to use it.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.