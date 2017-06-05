Local businesses preparing for Riverbend Festival

Preparations for Riverbend are already underway.

"It's Monday but we're already prepping for the weekend," said Sally Vogelmeier, co-owner of Cold Stone Creamery on the river, "We hope to have all our prep done by Wednesday."

Vogelmeier has co-owned the store for five and a half years. It sits just off the water, a prime location for Riverbend.

"We love it every year," Vogelmeier said, "We couldn't be what we are without it."

The eight-day music festival transforms the Chattanooga riverfront, and the set up has already started.

"Really it's like a little city. We take over the downtown waterfront," explained public relations coordinator Amy Morrow.

Morrow said that little city brings in nearly 350,000 people, and those people are spending their money in the city too.

"Riverbend gives us a great boost of business," said Vogelmeier, "It's one of our main events that keeps our business going."

"The festival helps us showcase Chattanooga to the world and show them what a beautiful place we have to live in," said Morrow.

Morrow said the festival not only showcases the city, it helps it thrive economically.

"We do have an economic impact of in $26.9 million- that's over the 8 day span," Morrow explained.

Vogelmeier said her business benefits from Riverbend every year.

"One week of Riverbend is 3 months of a regular season for us," explained Vogelmeier.

She said Riverbend does bring a few headaches, with road closures, and parking problems, "but it's definitely worth it," said Vogelmeier, "We wouldn't have it any other way, except the parking."

But, she said her business is ready for it.

"As long as the line is still here we won't close the door," said Vogelmeier.

