Mocs Grabbing Preseason National Attention

(GoMocs.com)- In what has become an annual tradition, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is once again listed among the top programs in the nation in the preseason publications.



Chattanooga is ranked as high as No. 11 in the country by the websites and magazines who cover the Football Championship Subdivision. The Mocs return 11 starters and 48 lettermen from last year's team that went 9-4. UTC advanced to the FCS Playoffs for the third year in a row and finished with a No. 10 final national ranking.



All totaled, Chattanooga has been ranked for 48 consecutive weeks, dating back to Nov. 4, 2013. It is the sixth longest active streak in the nation.



Lindy's FCS Top 25 has the Mocs at No. 11, one spot behind Southern Conference foe Wofford. Other league teams in the Lindy's listings are The Citadel at No. 18 and No. 22 Samford.



SouthernPigskin.com posted its Way Too Early FCS Top 25 back on March 15 and ranked UTC No. 13. It also has No. 6 Wofford, No. 9 Samford, No. 12 The Citadel, No. 20 Mercer and No. 23 Furman from the SoCon.



More recently, SouthernPigskin.com released a preseason All-SoCon team that included OL Josh Cardiello, DT Isaiah Mack, LB Dale Warren and DB Lucas Webb.



Athlon's Preseason Top-25 has the Mocs at No. 15, along with No. 10 Wofford, No. 18 Samford and The Citadel at No. 25.



Street & Smith has the Mocs at No. 18. It also includes Wofford at No. 9, right behind the Weber State team UTC defeated 45-14 in the playoffs last season. Other SoCon schools in this poll are The Citadel at No. 12 and Samford at No. 20.



Chattanooga's first opponent of the year, Jacksonville State, is also among the top teams in the preseason rankings. The Gamecocks are No. 4 in Lindy's, No. 5 in Street & Smith's, No. 7 in SouthernPigskin.com and No. 9 in Athlon.

Preseason FCS Top 25 Poll

Rank Lindy's SouthernPigskin.com Athlon Street & Smith 1 James Madison James Madison North Dakota St. Sam Houston St. 2 North Dakota St. North Dakota St. James Madison North Dakota St. 3 Sam Houston St. Eastern Washington South Dakota St. James Madison 4 Jacksonville St. South Dakota St. Sam Houston St. South Dakota St. 5 Eastern Washington Richmond North Dakota Jacksonville St. 6 North Dakota Wofford Eastern Washington Richmond 7 South Dakota St. Jacksonville St. Richmond Villanova 8 Richmond Sam Houston St. Villanova Weber St. 9 Youngstown St. Samford Jacksonville St. Wofford 10 Wofford Villanova Wofford Eastern Washington 11 Chattanooga Youngstown St. New Hampshire Illinois State 12 Charleston Southern The Citadel Lehigh The Citadel 13 Villanova Chattanooga Northern Iowa Charleston Southern 14 Illinois State North Dakota Youngstown St. North Dakota 15 New Hampshire Central Arkansas Chattanooga Grambling 16 Central Arkansas Montana Charleston Southern Central Arkansas 17 Lehigh Northern Arizona Central Arkansas Youngstown St. 18 The Citadel New Hampshire Samford Chattanooga 19 Northern Arizona Northern Iowa Western Illinois Albany 20 Fordham Mercer Albany Samford 21 Grambling Lehigh Fordham Tennessee St. 22 Samford Illinois State Cal Poly N.C. Central 23 Northern Iowa Furman Liberty McNeese St. 24 Montana William & Mary McNeese Lehigh 25 Kennesaw State Kennesaw St. The Citadel San Diego



