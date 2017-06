The Nashville Predators look to even the series with the Pittsburgh Penguins Monday night in the Stanley Cup Final. The Penguins hold a 2-1 series lead over the Predators entering Game 4.

Nashville won their first Stanley Cup Final game in franchise history Saturday night with a dominating 5-1 win over the Penguins in Smashville. An estimated 50,000 fans turned out on Broadway Street Saturday night for the celebration.

The puck drops for Game 4 Monday night at 8pm ET and will be aired on NBC. Be sure to stay with Channel 3 Sports Director Paul Shahen, @paulshahen, for the latest in the Stanley Cup Final.