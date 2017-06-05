HASLAM: IMPROVE Act not possible without cooperation of Hamilton Co. delegates

It's all part of the IMPROVE Act aimed at funding hundreds of transportation projects across the state.

During the governor's first stop in Chattanooga, we learned work on the I-24/I-75 junction could start in as soon as in 18-24 months from now.

That area sees 100,000 vehicles travel through the split every day which is why the governor says the project is needed as soon as possible.

By lowering the grocery tax in Tennessee and increasing the gas tax, more than 1,000 road and bridge projects are able to be funded through the IMPROVE Act.

It will also give money toward county roads as well.

Hamilton County will see $1 million through the IMPROVE Act to be used on county roads per year.

Haslam said it wouldn't have been possible without the help of those on both sides of the aisle.

"The Hamilton County delegation, for instance, is made up of Republicans and Democrats. It was the one delegation where everyone voted for because they understood the need. It's $600 million in road improvements for Hamilton County. But again, we needed Republicans and Democrats to make it work," he added.

This is the first time the state's road funding has been addressed in 30 years.