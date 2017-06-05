Soddy Daisy woman accused of beating dog

Soddy Daisy Police arrested Stacy Lynn Lollie for aggravated animal cruelty on Friday.

Investigators say Lollie beat her dog with a large wooden stick, and the incident was caught on camera off near Mcgill Road in March. Authorities reviewed the video and launched an investigation.

Officials say the video shows Lollie swinging a large wooden stick while referring to one of her dogs named "Hercules". According to the report, Lollie can also be heard saying, "I got you good".

Lollie later admitted to an investigating officer that two of her dogs were in a fight at the time and she had used a stick to "pry" them apart. When she was asked about the incident, police say she stated the two dogs fighting were named "Cheyenne" and "Annabelle."

Hamilton County Humane Society made Lollie take Cheyenne to the vet due to her injuries, Her condition is unknown. Officials say Annabelle was observed and showed no signs of fighting.

Investigators added that Lollie said she no longer had the dog named "Hercules". They say she told several different stories on how and when the dog left her possession. Police tell Channel 3 that the dog has still not been found. Police say Hamilton County Humane Society is the lead agency investigating this incident.

Lollie is out on a $2,500 dollars bond.