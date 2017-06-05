Man arrested, charged with homicide for stabbing on Bailey Ave.

Hamilton County Humane Society made Lollie take the dog to the vet because of her injuries.More
Hamilton County Humane Society made Lollie take the dog to the vet because of her injuries.More
ACT has reversed last week's decision regarding the student testing after an issue with tests taken on April 19.More
ACT has reversed last week's decision regarding the student testing after an issue with tests taken on April 19.More
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a stabbing on the 1500 block of Bailey Ave. Sunday night.More
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a stabbing on the 1500 block of Bailey Ave. Sunday night.More