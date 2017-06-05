Man arrested, charged with homicide for stabbing on Bailey Ave.

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a stabbing on the 1500 block of Bailey Ave.

Officials say a call came in around 8:53 p.m. on Sunday, reporting a deceased person at the scene.

When officials arrived on scene, a victim was found inside the residence with several lacerations and stab wounds.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Ashley Cates.

Further investigation at the scene led to the arrest of 57-year-old Tyrone Murphy.

Murphy was transported to and booked into the Hamilton County Jail, where he was charged with Criminal Homicide and Tampering with Evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.