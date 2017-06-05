Trump tweets to veterans: 'Stay tuned!' ahead of VA newser - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trump tweets to veterans: 'Stay tuned!' ahead of VA newser

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo by NBC News. Photo by NBC News.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is promising that this will "be a big day for our Veterans."

Trump tweeted Monday that it would be a "big day," offering thanks to Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin. Trump added: "Stay tuned!"

The VA has announced an 11 a.m. news conference for Monday with Shulkin. VA officials have not disclosed what the topic is.

In a "State of the VA" report released last week, Shulkin said the VA was "still in critical condition" despite efforts to reduce wait times for medical appointments and expand care in the private sector.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.