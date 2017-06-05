Sheriff: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in Orlando shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sheriff: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in Orlando shooting

Posted: Updated:

ORLANDO, FL (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are “multiple fatalities” following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the “situation” has been contained. Officials say they’ll provide an update as soon as the “info is accurate.”

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

