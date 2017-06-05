Dover says fan climbed Turn 4 fence during NASCAR race but didn’t cause caution

(NBC Sports) - Dover International Speedway confirmed that a fan climbed the catchfence of the 1-mile oval in Turn 4 near the end of Sunday’s AAA 400.

The race continued under green while the man climbed to near the top of the fence before climbing back down. A Dover spokesman said the fan was detained by security after descending. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and offensive touching on a law enforcement officer.

He was intoxicated, and is currently being held at the Dover Police Department for at least 8 hours. He then will appear before a magistrate judge to determine bond. USA TODAY Sports reported that Dover police said John Infanti of Greenwood, Del., kicked an officer when taken into custody and faces a felony charge for resisting arrest.

It’s the second time in three years that a fan has climbed the catchfence during a race in NASCAR’s premier series. In the Sept. 6, 2014 race at Richmond International Raceway, a fan was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and being drunk in public after he caused a caution by climbing the fence.

He later received a suspended jail sentence, and Richmond made changes to its fence.

NASCAR declined comment on Sunday’s incident at Dover.

There were multiple postings on Twitter about the fence-climbing.

Here’s the release from Dover International Speedway: