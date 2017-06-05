How your kid could eat for free this summer - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

How your kid could eat for free this summer


By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer


Kids and teens who get free or reduced lunch during the school year can get free meals this summer.

The United States Department of Agriculture plans to serve more than 200 million free meals to children at approved summer food service program locations.

Any child 18 and younger can eat free at designated sites for summer meals across the country, including five right here in the Scenic City.

You can find the one closest to your community here, or by calling 1-866-3-hungry.

There's no enrollment and no absolutely cost.

