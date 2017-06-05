Haslam hitting road for ceremonial Improve Act signings - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Haslam hitting road for ceremonial Improve Act signings

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. AP photo Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. AP photo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is hitting the road to hold bill signing ceremonies for his highway and bridge funding program called the Improve Act.

The governor officially signed the bill into law within days of the contentious measure's passage in the legislature in April. But that's not stopping Haslam from holding events near Chattanooga, Nashville and Union City on Monday to celebrate its enactment.

The law includes a 6-cent hike in tax on each gallon of gasoline and 10 cents on diesel, Tennessee's first fuel tax hikes in nearly three decades. The law also made a raft of tax cuts that supporters argued will more than offset the fuel increases.

Haslam has said the new road funding was needed to begin tackling a $10 billion backlog in road projects.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.