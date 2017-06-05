Showers and storms return late afternoon Monday

Two town hall meetings are planned for the Canyon Ridge Hotel Resort Development planned in Walker County.More
The United States Department of Agriculture plans to serve more than 200 million free meals to children at approved summer food service program locations.More
The test's vendor, Questar, says it's having problems with scanning software used to grade paper tests.More
