Showers and storms return late afternoon Monday

After some rain early today we'll get a break for a while. But more showers and storms will develop later this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.

Scattered showers and storms continue tonight as a cold front moves through the region. Lows will be in the mid-60s. Some rain could be heavy at times, leading to more localized flash flooding.

You might need your umbrellas Tuesday morning, but conditions dry out during the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Skies continue to clear Tuesday night with pleasant lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday-Friday look great! Expect plenty of daytime sun with mostly clear skies at night; highs of 80°-85° with lows in the upper 50s to 60°.

- Nick Austin

