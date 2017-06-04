One person drowns at Foster Falls - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

One person drowns at Foster Falls

By WRCB Staff
MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

One person drowned and another is being given CPR at a state park in Marion County.

Sheriff Bo Burnett said it happened at Foster Falls in Sequatchie on Sunday.

First responders are on scene. Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the area.

