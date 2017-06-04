Superintendent candidates to visit Hamilton Co. June 5-9 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Superintendent candidates to visit Hamilton Co. June 5-9

Here's the itinerary for the candidates' visit. Here's the itinerary for the candidates' visit.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Superintendent candidates for Hamilton County schools will be in town starting Monday morning. 

The candidates include Dr. Wayne Johnson, Stuart Greenberg, Dr. Timothy Gadson, Dr. Bryan Johnson, and interim superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly.

While here, each candidate will visit schools. They will also talk with elected officials and stakeholders.

The public will have the chance to meet each candidate at the Hamilton County Department of Education's board room on Hickory Valley Road from 4:30-5:30 p.m. 

Each candidate will end their day with a final interview.

The new superintendent is scheduled to be selected at the school board meeting on Thursday, June 15.

