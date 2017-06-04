Riverbend 2017: Street closures

The 2017 Riverbend Festival begins on June 9 and some streets in downtown Chattanooga will be closing Monday as organizers prepare for opening night.

The following information lists the roads that will be closed:

For the Festival site: Riverside Drive/Riverfront Parkway from Aquarium Way to Molly Lane, the southbound off ramp from Veterans Bridge, Power Alley from Aquarium Way to Riverfront Parkway, and Chestnut Street from Aquarium Way to Riverfront Parkway will be closed from Monday, June 5 - 19.

Riverbend Event nights: From 3:30 pm until midnight from June 9 - June 17, Riverside Drive's closure will extend from Lindsay Street to Molly Lane. Also, Aquarium Way from Walnut Street to Riverside Drive, Lookout Street from East 3rd Street to Riverside Drive, and Walnut Street from Aquarium Way to the walking bridge will be closed.

Riverbend Run/Walk 2017: Saturday, June 17, beginning at 7:30 a.m. No street closures have been announced at this time.

Bessie Smith Strut: ML King Boulevard from Georgia Avenue to Magnolia Avenue will close from 1:00 pm until midnight on Monday, June 12 for the Bessie Smith Strut.

Riverbend 2017 runs from June 9 - June 17, ending with the traditional fireworks show.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for Riverbend 2017 updates as they become available.