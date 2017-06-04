UPDATE: Two people identified in Catoosa County death investigation

UPDATE: Two individuals who were found dead in Catoosa County on Sunday have been identified.

The two are identified as 20-year-old Adam Ahlyege and 16-year-old Montana Whitten.

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says deputies responded to a home on Post Oak Road Sunday morning around 9:41 a.m. after receiving a report of two deceased individuals being found.

Officials say the caller was identified as the mother of Montana Whitten. Whitten's mother says she went to her son's bedroom, found the door locked, and had to force her way into the room. Once inside, she found her son and another male deceased.

Catoosa County Sheriff's Office investigators say an autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death, but preliminary investigations are pointing towards a drug overdose.

Officials say both bodies have been transported to the GBI headquarters in Atlanta for autopsy.

Anyone with any information about the recent activities of the two deceased individuals are asked to call Captain Chris Lyons of the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office at (706) 935-2424.

PREVIOUS STORY: A death investigation is underway in Catoosa County Sunday, where two people were found dead.

The bodies were found inside a home on Post Oak Road in Ringgold.

Sheriff Gary Sisk confirms the discovery and says a cause of death is unknown.

The Sheriff says an autopsy will be done to determine how the pair died.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

