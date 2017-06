A death investigation is underway in Catoosa County Sunday, where two people were found dead.

The bodies were found inside a home on Post Oak Road in Ringgold.

Sheriff Gary Sisk confirms the discovery and says a cause of death is unknown.

The Sheriff says an autopsy will be done to determine how the pair died.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

