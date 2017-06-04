Suspect arrested for kidnapping man at gunpoint in Chattanooga

Police say a man was kidnapped at gunpoint over the weekend while walking down a street in Chattanooga.

It happened on Latta Street Friday night.

The police report says the victim was walking from "Sandy's Store" when 26-year-old Terrance L. Smith walked up to him and asked if he had a gun for sale.

The victim told Smith that he did not have a gun for sale. That's when Smith pointed a gun at the victim, according to the report, and forced him into the front passenger seat of 2008 Chrysler Seabring.

The report says Smith held the gun to the victim's head and told the victim to take Smith and the driver, 26-year-old Amber Melton, to the place where the gun in question was for sale.

The victim told police Melton drove him and Smith to a home in the 3200 block of Through Street. The report says Melton followed the victim inside the home, where the victim was able to get someone to call 911.

Police arrived at the scene to find a .357 revolver in the Chrysler.

Smith is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. Melton is charged with facilitation of a felony.

