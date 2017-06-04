Dalton police warn drivers about vehicle break-ins

Police in Dalton are warning shoppers to use caution after a rash of car break-ins near one popular mall.

"I wonder what all started it all," said Dalton resident Alec Harrison, "Why it all suddenly came up like that."

According to Dalton police, in the past week officers have worked about eight vehicle break-ins.

"Well I make sure my doors are locked and I am aware of what's going on around me," Marcie Banks said, "You have to be these days!"

Police said the problem is not just people pulling door handles to see if they're unlocked.

They said thieves are also looking in the vehicles, seeing personal items, and then breaking windows.

"I think that's crazy!" said Harrison, "They obviously may be getting a little bolder."

Dalton police said the break-ins are happening near Walnut Square Mall, in broad daylight.

They urge drivers to stop leaving valuables in their cars especially in plain sight.

It's a precaution Marcie Banks said she already does.

"I always try to make sure I ain't got no valuables or anything like that in there," said Banks.

Harrison said he isn't worried about his car, which is parked across the street from the Walnut Square Mall multiple times a week.

"Because I've seen all the cameras here and I know my car is always on camera," explained Harrison.

Banks said she plans to take some extra precautions.

"I make sure I don't have nothing in here I don't have to worry about, any valuables," said Banks.

We reached out to Walnut Square Mall Sunday, our call has not been returned.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is urged to call the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085.