Multiple vehicles have crashed on I-75 North in Ooltewah, causing a delay for drivers Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 12:43 p.m. at exit 11.

TDOT says the left lane of the interstate is blocked.

No injuries have been reported.

TDOT expects to have the wreck cleared around 2:15 p.m.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.