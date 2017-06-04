Grundy Co. man arrested for stealing school bus

Mug of Michael Jackson White provided by the Grundy Co. Sheriff's Office.

A Grundy County man was arrested this week for stealing a school bus from a local business.

The incident happened on May 11 at the Mighty Equipment building.

The Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Michael Jason White, of Coalmont, took equipment and a small school bus owned by the school system.

White was arrested on Thursday.

Investigators were able to get the bus back.

