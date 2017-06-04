Grundy Co. man arrested for stealing school bus - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grundy Co. man arrested for stealing school bus

Mug of Michael Jackson White provided by the Grundy Co. Sheriff's Office. Mug of Michael Jackson White provided by the Grundy Co. Sheriff's Office.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A Grundy County man was arrested this week for stealing a school bus from a local business.

The incident happened on May 11 at the Mighty Equipment building.

The Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Michael Jason White, of Coalmont, took equipment and a small school bus owned by the school system.

White was arrested on Thursday.

Investigators were able to get the bus back.

