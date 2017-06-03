Hayes and Hix Win the 2017 June Hunter Oil, C.B.A. Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Brent Hayes and Dave Hix caught a 5 bass limit weighing 25.92 pounds edging out the field of 124 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the June Hunter Oil, Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday, June 3rd out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Brent and Dave also had big bass of this event weighing 9.68 pounds and Matt Powell and John Powell had 2nd big bass weighing in at 7.81 pounds.

Brent said” we caught our big bass on the first stop and finished our limit throwing big worms on underwater humps in about 14 feet of water. We caught about 20 keepers all day to get our best 5. There are some really good fisherman fishing the C.B.A. and we are very fortunate to win this event.

Shane Frazier said “Special thanks to Hunter Oil for their sponsorship of this event”.

All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga and special thanks to the fisherman for taking such good care of their catches in this event.

The top 10 money winners are as follows:

Brent Hayes and Dave Hix 25.92 lbs., $2000.00 Tony Townsend and Galen James 23.82 lbs., $750.00 Matt Powell and John Powell 23.60lbs., $600.00 Josh Wofford and Bruce Wofford, 21.54 lbs., $500.00 David and Zack Crider 21.21 lbs., $400.00 Nick Pratt and Chris Coffey, 20.34 lbs., $300.00 Carey Dotson and Rogie Brown, 19.81 lbs., $300.00 Baron Adams and Trevor Prince 19.33 lbs., $300 Brad Fergson and Teddy Owenby,18.67 lbs., $200.00 Trevor Porter and Haden Lamb, 18.66 lbs., $150.00

The next C.B.A. night tournament will be sponsored by Truck N Trailers and will be held June 17th, 2017 out of Chester Frost Park. 8p.m. to 8 a.m. sign in at ramp 7 p.m.

For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com