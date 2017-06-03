Walk Me Home 5k Walk/Run raises awareness about foster children

A McMinn County event is raising awareness about foster children and how to help them.

The 10th annual Walk Me Home 5k Walk/Run was held at Athens Regional Park on Saturday.

The National Foster Parent Association said more than 8,000 children are in foster care in the state.

The event raises money for the walk me home enrichment fund, which helps foster children attend camps, play sports, and go on school trips. Organizers said those extra curricular activities are crucial.

"It's very important to keep that consistency with the children because even when they're removed out of their birth families, they need that consistency like continuing baseball, continuing basketball, whatever that consists of," Samantha Walker, a foster care worker said.

If you couldn't make it out to the event today and would like to help the cause, you can donate here.