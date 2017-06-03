Free RAM clinic open to patients all weekend

People in the Chattanooga area are getting free health care thanks to the people at the Remote Area Medical clinic, or RAM.

The rooms at Red Bank High School were flooded with patients getting some basic medical care.

"I can't describe how good this is," said patient Kimberly Boyd, "It's going to extend somebody's life or even save somebody's life."

Boyd said the life-saving clinic is providing her with something she wouldn't have had this year otherwise; medical care.

She said a visit to the doctor this year just wasn't possible.

"I don't have medical insurance," Boyd explained, "I have a new job and I have to wait probably a year before I can get insurance."

So she turned to the volunteers at RAM this weekend to get what she said were some much needed check ups.

"I came and got my teeth cleaned and I went to the woman's health care clinic," said Boyd.

From dental care, vision screenings, physicals, woman's health exams, and more, RAM is getting crucial medical care to folks in the Chattanooga area.

All of the services come at no cost to the patients.

"It makes me want to cry that they care so much to come out and do that for these folks, because there's a lot of people that don't have insurance," Boyd said emotionally.

Boyd said with the high cost of medical care, seeing the doctors here is definitely a financial relief. However, she said it's also much more than that; it also brings a sigh of relief.

Relief like knowing her tooth ache is nothing worse.

"Somebody that can give you a professional opinion, it's just a load off your mind in general," said Boyd.

After her visits Saturday, Boyd left a happy patient.

"I'm just so thankful because I don't have medical insurance," Boyd said, "This is a blessing."

She even said her visit to RAM opened her eyes to how she plans to help the community in return.

"I had such a great experience that I think I would like to volunteer the next time they come to town, just to give back," said Boyd.

The RAM clinic is open all weekend.

Patients are asked to bring all their prescriptions if they have any.

Tickets will be given out to patients Saturday and Sunday starting at 3:00 a.m. and the doors will open at 6:00 a.m.

Admission is "first come, first serve."