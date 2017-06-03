UPDATE: Bradley Co. arrest fugitive after brief police chase

UPDATE: Bradley County Sheriff's Department have arrested one of their Top 10 Most Wanted on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies recognized Grissom as they were helping with a disabled vehicle. Grissom failed to stop when a traffic stop was initiated which led to the pursuit.

During the chase Grissom changed lanes cutting between semi-trucks and other vehicles, drove in the emergency lane of the interstate before exiting the interstate at 33 mile marker, and traveled through a red light at the intersection of Lauderdale Memorial and the I-75S exit ramp.

Officials say Grissom's actions nearly caused two separate collisions with the vehicle proceeding northbound on 75 in two lanes at the same time.

He abruptly pulled over at mile marker 31 and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Deputies found a knife on Grissom during the struggle.

A further investigation yielded the tag on the Dodge Ram that it did not belong to the vehicle and had been stolen from Morgan County, TN. Deputies also found drugs inside the vehicle.

Grissom's charges are:

Criminal Charges related to July 29, 2017 incident

Possession of Stolen Property

Felony Evading

Felon Reckless Endangerment

Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Simple Possession (Methamphetamine)

Resisting Arrest

Driving on Revoked

Speeding (80/70)

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device

Equipment Violation (Brake Light)

Misuse of Registration

Display of Plates

No Insurance

Failure to Signal Turn

Driving on Roadways Laned Traffic

When Overtaking on Right



Outstanding Warrants Served • Theft over $2,500

Theft under $1,000

Aggravated Burglary

Felony Evading Arrest

Alteration of a Vehicle Tag

Misdemeanor Violation of Probation

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says the man who led deputies on a police chase Friday night is still on the run.

Spokesman James Bradford says 25-year-old Travis Anthony Grissom is accused of stealing a car from a truck stop in Charleston, Tennessee, altering the license plate and then fleeing from police down Highway 64.

Bradford says deputies were able to stop Grissom at the One Stop Shop on Highway 64, but he ran from them along with his two passengers.

The passengers, 22-year-old Christopher Ryan Suits and 19-year-old Kaitlyn Ashlee Mitchell, were eventually caught by deputies.

Suits is charged with Theft over $2,500 and Evading. Mitchell is charged with Theft over $2,500, Alteration of a Vehicle Tag, and Evading.

Bradford says warrants of Felony Evading, Theft over $2,500, and Alteration of a Vehicle Tag have been issued for Grissom.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Bradley County Sheriff's Office at (423) 728-7300.

