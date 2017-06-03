Two arrested, one wanted following theft, police chase in Bradley Co.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says the man who led deputies on a police chase Friday night is still on the run.

Spokesman James Bradford says 25-year-old Travis Anthony Grissom is accused of stealing a car from a truck stop in Charleston, Tennessee, altering the license plate and then fleeing from police down Highway 64.

Bradford says deputies were able to stop Grissom at the One Stop Shop on Highway 64, but he ran from them along with his two passengers.

The passengers, 22-year-old Christopher Ryan Suits and 19-year-old Kaitlyn Ashlee Mitchell, were eventually caught by deputies.

Suits is charged with Theft over $2,500 and Evading. Mitchell is charged with Theft over $2,500, Alteration of a Vehicle Tag, and Evading.

Bradford says warrants of Felony Evading, Theft over $2,500, and Alteration of a Vehicle Tag have been issued for Grissom.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Bradley County Sheriff's Office at (423) 728-7300.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.