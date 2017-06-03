One killed in Bradley Co. motorcycle crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

One killed in Bradley Co. motorcycle crash

Posted: Updated:
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on North Lee Highway at Bellfounte Road.

Sheriff's Office spokesman James Bradford says the driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Jakob Ryan Davis from Ocoee, Tennessee, was taken to Tennova Healthcare.

Bradford says Davis passed away shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

The identity of the other driver involved and details of how the crash happened have not been released.

There's no word on any charges being filed.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

