‘Hackers Can Be Everywhere': Putin Tells Megyn Kelly in One-on-O - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

‘Hackers Can Be Everywhere': Putin Tells Megyn Kelly in One-on-One Interview

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

Russian President Vladimir Putin clarified his statement regarding Russian “patriotic” hackers meddling in the U.S. election, saying hackers could have done it from any number of countries, including from inside the U.S. itself.

More of the interview airs Sunday at 7/6c during the premiere of "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly."

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.