Rossville Boulevard kidnapping suspect arrested in Alabama

Chattanooga police say a man accused of kidnapping a person on Rossville Boulevard Friday morning has been arrested.

It happened in the 4000 block of Rossville Boulevard shortly after 11:30 p.m..

Police say a witness saw two men pull up behind a business in a white sedan, where one of them grabbed the victim and threw them in the backseat of the car.

Police were able to run a partial license plate number and issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the suspect, 46-year-old Mario McElrath.

McElrath and the victim were eventually found in Collinsville, Alabama.

The victim was not harmed.

If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

