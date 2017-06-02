Deputies called to reported shooting in Ooltewah - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Deputies called to reported shooting in Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has been called to a reported shooting in Ooltewah Friday.

The call came in shortly after 6:00 p.m. from the 8500 block of Streamside Drive.

Officials say at least one person was reportedly shot.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.

