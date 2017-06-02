ACT scores voided after testing confusion

Tennessee students will have to retake the ACT after a “misadministration” of the test has forced the voiding of scores.

Channel 3 has confirmed that ACT is working with schools to provide a retesting opportunity for students after an issue with tests taken on April 19. Scores from that day were cancelled.

“Based on our review, we have identified conditions that may have caused confusion in the test administration process,” wrote Ed Colby, in a statement sent to the Channel 3 newsroom.

Colby, spokesperson for ACT, tells Channel 3 that ACT is reviewing communications protocols to help prevent future issues.

Colby would not say exactly how many students are impacted or what schools the group is working with.

“ACT has continued to look into the issues that led to the voiding of scores that impacted approximately 3 percent of the examinees in Tennessee in connection with the state administration of the ACT,” he said.

Colby continued his statement, including an apology from ACT for the inconvenience.

In light of this information, ACT has decided to release the scores of students impacted by this situation. As is standard practice with all ACT test administrations, we will be performing standard test security analysis in order to help safeguard the validity of the ACT scores. As is the case in every ACT test administration, should irregularities be found on individual tests, ACT reserves the right to take action to protect the integrity of the scores, including score cancellation if necessary.

ACT deeply regrets the inconvenience this situation has caused to schools, students and their families. We remain committed to the students of Tennessee and will stand by our offer to provide an opportunity for every impacted student to take the ACT again at no additional cost to the student or the state during the 2017-18 testing year.

Colby said ACT will have no further comment at this time.